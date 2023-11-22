Hamas and Israel Reach Agreement on Hostage Release and Temporary Truce

An agreement has been reached between Hamas and Israel to pause fighting and release some hostages and detainees. Qatar mediated the negotiations, which were prompted by Israel's attacks on Gaza. The agreement involves the release of 50 civilian hostages in exchange for Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons. The release of Israeli women and children detained by Hamas is also part of the agreement.

The conflict has resulted in the death of 1200 people in Israel and 13,300 civilians in Gaza, leaving two-thirds of its population homeless





SBSNews » / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel, US and Hamas Reach Tentative Agreement on Hostage ReleaseIsrael, the United States and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting. However, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and American officials said no deal had been reached yet.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Israel, US and Hamas Reach Tentative Agreement on Hostage ReleaseIsrael, the United States and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting. However, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and American officials said no deal had been reached yet.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Israel, US, and Hamas Reach Tentative Agreement for Hostage ReleaseIsrael, the United States, and Hamas have tentatively agreed to free hostages in Gaza in exchange for a temporary ceasefire. However, no official deal has been reached yet. Thousands of people in Melbourne march in support of Palestine. Australia's Foreign Minister reacts cautiously to the reported ceasefire.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Israel Hamas war LIVE UPDATES: Major Gaza hospitals suspend operations as Israel hunts HamasTwo hospitals in northern Gaza have closed to new patients; more than 100,000 people marched in Paris to protest against antisemitism. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel has no choice but to destroy HamasThe Western world shirks difficult decisions out of misguided equivocating. Israel can have no such qualms.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Israel-Hamas: Israel is winning the battle against Hamas but losing the PR warPublic opinion has turned against Israel amid Palestine’s increasing number of civilian casualties from the retaliatory airstrikes.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »