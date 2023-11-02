Halloween revellers party in Shanghai, some wearing costumes seen as a protest against China's policies

But some attracted attention on social media for costumes such as blue and white hazmat suits that gained infamy in China last year for being used by authorities enforcing COVID-19 curbs known as "dabai".

and which were later seen as a trigger for the country's sudden lifting of the policy in December last year. A post from the famous "Teacher Li is Not Your Teacher" X handle, which is run by a painter and former art teacher from Anhui province in eastern China, showed a person wearing a Winnie the Pooh costume with the caption "Shanghai Halloween".

Other photos on social media showed people dressing up as surveillance cameras, carrying boards that illustrate China's falling stock market, and acting figures from China's Cultural Revolution. Social media posts from Tuesday and the days before included a man dressed up as Lu Xun, a famous author from the early 20th century whose works have been popular among Chinese youth

He also carried a sign that said: "Studying medicine cannot save the Chinese", a famous quote from Lu Xun."The 'dabai', COVID-19 testing, A-share market … that Shanghai people dressed up as are all elements that speak to the trauma of the times and traces of history," said one user on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo on Wednesday.Public critiques of government policies are rare in China, where authorities have been cracking down on free expression.

