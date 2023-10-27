Halloween has absolutely no relevance to Australia. That’s why it’s my favourite holiday

One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learnt in life is that the key to happiness is low expectations.

Not so low that it veers into pessimism and risks making you a buzzkill (you should allow yourself the dignity of expecting some good things), but to the point where there’s still a thrill of being pleasantly surprised when something turns out to be better than anticipated.For Australians, Halloween is the perfect epitome of this.Australia Day is a maze of deciding which barbecue to go to while also navigating if you should actually be doing anything at all because it’s a deeply problematic day.

Halloween is the rock star cousin of Australian holidays. Its historical roots have absolutely no ties to us. All of which makes it distinctly anarchistic, swift and expectation-free, with less contrived pressure to have fun. There’s also no pressure of present giving. headtopics.com

Even better, it’s over in a day. Sure, it sets a fun spooky tone for the month, but the tone is distinctly camp, not kitsch. Halloween creeps – pun intended – up on you (the absence of cultural history really helps you forget about it), but you can nip to the nearest $2 shop and have a costume sorted in minutes. Also, pumpkins are beyond delicious, savoury or sweet., I’ll be getting my adrenaline from the cathartic euphoria ofThe first time I met my mum’s now husband was at a Halloween party.

It also officially marks the opening of the Australian summer, which is, as anyone will tell you, the national social and party season. We emerge from our wintry hibernation as pallid ghouls, party for one last time as pale and hollow-eyed ghostly figures, just as the jacarandas start to bloom, and the sun really begins to shine.Halloween’s evolution – from religious to secular; from scary to broader themed fancy dress – has elevated it to my favourite holiday of the year. headtopics.com

