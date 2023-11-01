Halloween costumes in Shanghai poke fun at Chinese authorities

Videos posted on social media showed police shepherding away people with particularly subversive costumes on Tuesday night, including one dressed asThe Lu Xun impersonator carried a sign that said: “Studying medicine cannot save the Chinese” – a Lu Xun quote – and recited one of the author’s famous sayings: “Those who can do things, do things. Those who can speak out, speak out.” Police moved him off the street shortly afterwards.

Shanghai had endured a particularly severe lockdown, with millions of residents largely confined to their homes for three months in 2022. Many vented their frustrations on social media before taking to the streets in November, in a show of dissent the likes of which has not been seen in China for several decades.

Other tongue-in-cheek costumes posted to social media this year included a person dressed as Winnie-the-Pooh – a mocking reference to Xi Jinping, China’s leader, often, described as coming from Shanghai, showed a person holding a sign with the slogan: “It is forbidden to flow backwards.” The sign depicted a graphic of a man surfing a wave on a yellow background.

The costume appeared to be an oblique reference to Li Keqiang, China’s former premier, who died on Friday. Li was seen as an economic liberaliser who pledged that China’s reform and opening up would never stop, saying: “The Yellow River and Yangtze River will not flow backwards.

