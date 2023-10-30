Half-blind Tasmanian kelpie Earl wins title of best working dog in Australia and New Zealand

Earl, a half-blind kelpie from north-east Tasmania, has been named the best working dog in Australia and New Zealand.Earl works at a speedy pace all week on Alex Johns's sheep and cattle farm, then enjoys some loving from the family at weekends.He's fast, he runs long distances, he's smart and he loves a smooch.

A GPS tracker on his collar has shown that Earl can run faster and longer than all the other top working dogs in Australia."He's one of those dogs, he trains himself, looks after himself and he's pretty handy."Earl wore the tracker over three weeks. On average, he ran at a speed of 14.1 kilometres an hour in the Cobber Challenge Relay.

Earl lives with his owner, Alex Johns on Malahide, a large property in Tasmania's Fingal Valley, in the state's north-east. He works with 50,000 sheep and 4,500 cattle."He's with me every day, moving stock, bringing ewes and lambs in for shearing, visiting other properties," Mr Johns said."Most dogs run one marathon a day, but to knock out nearly two marathons a day is truly an amazing feat and it was really consistent over the three weeks of data that they submitted. headtopics.com

"He poked himself in the eye with something that I'm unsure of and now he has white eye," Mr Johns said.Alex Johns, with Earl the kelpie's help, manages 50,000 sheep on his Fingal Valley farm in Tasmania's north-east.Earl will work at a speedy pace up to five days a week, and in his downtime he's rarely far from Mr Johns's side."The type of dogs they are, they would die for you," he said."They put in so much effort for so little reward.

