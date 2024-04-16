Haitian Journalist Risks Life to Report on Gang Rebellion in Port-au-Prince

ach day, Makenson Rémy wakes in the hush of the night to tell the story of his shattered home town, Port-au-Prince. Each day, he fears he might die. “I am very worried for the city. I am worried for my family. I am worried for myself too, because at any moment I could go out and never come back,” said the Haiti an journalist who is responsible for the crack-of-dawn radio broadcasts that help the capital’s jittery residents stay alive.

With Port-au-Prince hemmed in by the uprising, and foreign journalists struggling to arrive, it has fallen to a gutsy fellowship of Haitian reporters to get the word out about the city’s drama. Just as Palestinian journalists have kept the world informed about the war in Gaza, a place where foreign reporters are almost entirely banned from entering, so too are Haitian correspondents playing a vital role in documenting their city’s state of siege.

Radio Caraïbes has abandoned its studios of more than 50 years. The station’s old headquarters is near Champ de Mars, the tree-lined central district that is home to government ministries, banks and the national palace, and which rifle-toting outlaws have repeatedly attacked in an apparent attempt to seize control. “The journalists … were starting to have a lot of difficulty getting to work,” Rémy said.

