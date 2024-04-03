Gym Crusader Joey Swoll Engages in War of Words with Aussie WWE Star Grayson Waller

Gym crusader Joey Swoll is in an outright war of words with Aussie WWE star Grayson Waller over a divisive work-out act. The hostile messages exchanged by the pair have stirred up their legions of fans with Waller facing a social media backlash. The storm erupted after Waller and his WWE tag team partner Austin Theory shared a work-out video on Sunday where they confronted a fellow gym-goer for walking in front of their camera.

Watch WWE shows and Premium Live Events including WrestleMania 40, on April 7 and 8, exclusively on Foxtel, Kayo and Binge. New to Kayo?"You don’t see the camera there idiot," Waller was heard saying as the trio exchanged verbal barbs. The incident got the attention of gym influencer Swoll, who torched the WWE stars in a video shared to his 7.5 million TikTok followers. The American bodybuilder, who has amassed a massive social media following for calling out so-called bad gym etiquette, let rip at the ‘A-Town Down Under’ duo. "Wo

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aussie WWE star torched over gym ‘sin’Gym crusader Joey Swoll is in an outright war of words with Aussie WWE star Grayson Waller over a divisive work-out act.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Waller and Maher play weighting game in Classic clash of the giantsThe Chris Waller-trained Zougotcha is the Coolmore Classic favourite and top weight, but Ciaron Maher thinks he might have the up-and-comers to knock her off.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Tax-deductible gym memberships floated as an answer to Australia's preventable health woesRent rises and cost-of-living pressures have seen more people cancelling their gym memberships. One fitness group thinks making gym sessions tax-deductible will keep more Australians healthy and is lobbying the government to get on board.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Push for gym memberships to be tax deductible ahead of this year's budget﻿Data shows 36 per cent of diseases could be improved through increased physical activity.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Call for tax break for gym junkiesHealth-conscious Aussies should be able to claw back some of the cost of a gym membership as a tax deduction, a peak body has recommended.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Lululemon, having joined the S&P500, now wants you to wear its clothing outside the gymNasdaq-listed Lululemon is selling so many leggings that it has joined the S&P 500. Having bounced back after a few stumbles, it’s a company with stretch goals.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »