Gwyneth Paltrow lunches in Sydney ahead of major Jackie O event

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow touched down in Sydney on Friday morning ahead of a guest appearance at an event with radio star Jackie “O” Henderson. The 51-year-old Oscar winner is in town to help launch Henderson’s Besties business venture at the Aware Super Theatre on Friday night. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Jackie O is bringing Gwyneth Paltrow to Sydney.

“She has had an incredible Hollywood career, she has won Oscars and she has a personal life we are fascinated with. “She is incredibly transparent and open in her interviews. “So it’s going to be a really fun evening.” It wasn’t quite a cold call invitation, however. Henderson’s KIIS FM co-host, Kyle Sandilands, previously revealed that he, Jackie and Gwyneth had once met for dinner in New York.

