GWM wants 'fair and open trade' as Europe probes Chinese electric car sales

GWM says it’s the first to respond to a European Union investigation into Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers as it looks to expand its presence on the continent with local production. According to a report from Automotive News Europe, GWM has called for “fair and open trade” as the EU conducts its anti-subsidy investigation of Chinese manufacturers.

Paul Gong, head of Asian automotive research for the bank UBS, told The New York Times he predicts Chinese carmakers will capture up to a third of the global automotive market by the end of the decade, with most of that growth coming from the European market. The EU is worried the influx of affordable Chinese EVs represents a significant threat to European carmakers. In response, the EU in September launched the aforementioned anti-subsidy investigation.

