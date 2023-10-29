‘Gutful’: Jacqui Lambie fires up

Her calls come after crime victims held a rally in Townsville on Sunday demanding that the state government better deal with repeat young offenders.

“Why hasn’t parliament set up a table? Once these kids end up in detention, that should be the last resort, we have lost them. They have become better criminals. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her ministers were met with fed-up protesters in North Queensland on Sunday.

According to an independent report released by the Queensland Government Statistician’s Office in March, the rate of youth offenders was the lowest on record despite youth detention rates being higher than any other state or territory in Australia. headtopics.com

State Police Minister Mark Ryan said the high arrest rate meant Queensland’s tough youth justice laws were working. Locking kids up won’t rehabilitate offenders, according to independent senator Jacqui Lambie. Picture: Martin Ollman/NCA NewsWire.

