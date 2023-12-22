Gunman Kills 14 in University Shooting in Prague

A gunman has opened fire in a university building in central Prague, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 25. The shooting took place in the philosophy department building of Charles University, where the shooter was a student. The 24-year-old gunman also died. Police had previously stated that at least 15 people had died. The shooter, named David K, had allegedly shot his father before the incident.





