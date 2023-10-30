Gun Sales Surge in Maine Amidst Manhunt for Mass Shooter

"We were swamped yesterday," Ryan Gagnon, co-owner of 3 Cousins Firearms in Lewiston and a Navy veteran, told Fox News Digital Saturday morning."Our sales were up, I would say, over 200% compared to a typical Friday."

But Gagnon, whose shop about half a mile from one of the crime scenes, said they received so many messages and Facebook messages that they felt like they had to open the shop. Locals lived in fear while gun sales spiked during the search for mass shooter Robert Card, who police hunted for 48 hours after the deadly shooting. Picture: Getty

Fox News Digital spent Thursday and Friday talking to locals, many of whom were on edge after Robert Card opened fire with a semiautomatic assault rifle inside a bowling alley and a bar Wednesday night and then seemed to disappear. headtopics.com

One customer, who wanted to remain anonymous because the shooter was still in the wind at the time, told Fox News Digital that a lot of locals are already armed"and wouldn't think twice about defending themselves."

PJ Shulze, a former corrections officers in a maximum security prison in Texas, told Fox News Digital from her front step that she was scared to even walk her dog.

