Growing Use of Non-Compete Clauses Raises Concerns for Workers

Dance teachers, boilermakers and disability support workers are facing onerous non-compete clauses and poaching bans while major fast-food brands are stopping franchisees from hiring workers at other stores. Assistant Minister for Competition Andrew Leigh will highlight employers’ growing use of non-compete clauses on in a major speech on Thursday to coincide with the Albanese government kicking off consultation on the need to regulate post-employment restraints.

Assistant Minister for Competition Andrew Leigh says non-compete clauses are more widespread than first thought.An issues paper, also released on Thursday, canvasses regulatory options including limits on non-competes, potential bans, income thresholds, term caps, post-employment compensation and transparency requirement

