Growing Up Dark-Skinned in New Orleans: My Journey

I grew up a dark-skinned child in New Orleans in the 1980s when both racism and colourism were rampant. My mother was a light-skinned Black woman, and older girls at my all-Black Catholic school would ask me if I was adopted. When I said no, they would ask how then my mother could be so pretty and I could be so ugly. I was called ugly so often I settled into it; it became not so much a belief as an identity.

When I was 12, my mom and I moved to Connecticut, to a little town called Bethel where we were one of a handful of Black families. The white kids at school threw the N-word around liberally. By contrast, my mother was Ms Black Pride. She drove 30 miles out of her way to buy doughnuts from the Black-owned bakery; she introduced me to, we went, then when the movie was released, we saw it three more times in the theatre. When I was in fifth grade, she pulled me out of my integrated school and enrolled me in an all-Black one. I pleaded with her to let me stay as I had some friends and familiarity there, but she refused. “They don’t see you as equal,” she said. Years later, I understood that she was right. High school was better. It was still predominantly white, but “the minorities” – as we called ourselves – established our own group to feel safe. Dark skin wasn’t as much of an offence in Connecticut; and, albeit slowly, darker-skinned women were being cast in television shows and music video

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXSPORTSAUS: ‘Good for the soul’: AlphaTauri boss has ‘absolutely no doubts’ Dan’s dark days are doneFormula 1: Lando Norris has taken a sarcastic swipe at Daniel Ricciardo following the Mexico GP, calling him the 'king of late breaking'.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: Dozens of Victorian police stations to go dark amid staffing crisisDozens of police stations across Victoria will ﻿soon close to the public during targeted times, despite concern the tactic has been used amid staffing shortages.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

SMH: Mind the gap: The growing popularity of crevice gardensCompared to rock garden trends of the past, crevice designs are even edgier.

Source: smh | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Australia's fashion waste is a growing problem, but these scientists say they have an answerScientists at Deakin University discover how to mulch down old clothing into a pigment as part of an going project looking at textile waste solutions.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Newsroom edition: the growing threat AI poses to journalismJane Lee speaks to editor-in-chief Lenore Taylor and and national news editor Patrick Keneally about the risks generative AI poses to journalism.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: As dark as things seem, the war in Gaza could end up restarting the peace processEvery peaceable advance since 1967 has been provoked by an unforeseen seismic event. This could be one of them too, says Middle East consultant Tony Klug

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »