Growing Up Dark-Skinned in New Orleans: My Journey

I grew up a dark-skinned child in New Orleans in the 1980s when both racism and colourism were rampant. My mother was a light-skinned Black woman, and older girls at my all-Black Catholic school would ask me if I was adopted. When I said no, they would ask how then my mother could be so pretty and I could be so ugly. I was called ugly so often I settled into it; it became not so much a belief as an identity.
When I was 12, my mom and I moved to Connecticut, to a little town called Bethel where we were one of a handful of Black families. The white kids at school threw the N-word around liberally. By contrast, my mother was Ms Black Pride. She drove 30 miles out of her way to buy doughnuts from the Black-owned bakery; she introduced me to, we went, then when the movie was released, we saw it three more times in the theatre. When I was in fifth grade, she pulled me out of my integrated school and enrolled me in an all-Black one. I pleaded with her to let me stay as I had some friends and familiarity there, but she refused. “They don’t see you as equal,” she said. Years later, I understood that she was right. High school was better. It was still predominantly white, but “the minorities” – as we called ourselves – established our own group to feel safe. Dark skin wasn’t as much of an offence in Connecticut; and, albeit slowly, darker-skinned women were being cast in television shows and music video
