Growing trend of reconsidering having children due to climate crisis

From the age of four, Freya thought it was her life purpose to have a family. But at around 19, she realised carrying a child would not be part of her future. The 25-year-old grew up in an environmentally conscious household with parents who actively protested for climate action, which filled her with hope that the crisis would be addressed. However, government inaction prompted her to make changes to her plans for a family.

"To me it feels like an unethical decision to create new life, to come into a world that will realistically struggle for resources in the quite near future," she told SBS News. "I think I was hoping that the world would change enough for me to feel comfortable having children, but when it began to seem like that wasn't the case, I kind of felt like the decision was more on me." Freya is part of a growing trend. Around the world people are reconsidering the amount of children or whether to have them due to the escalating climate crisis, according to newly published research





🏆 3. SBSNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kyle Sandilands’ son Otto hailed as his ‘spitting image’ in new pics: ‘Growing so fast’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 3. / 89,32 Read more »

Kyle Sandilands’ son Otto hailed as his ‘spitting image’ in new pics: ‘Growing so fast’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 3. / 89,32 Read more »

Kyle Sandilands’ son Otto hailed as his ‘spitting image’ in new pics: ‘Growing so fast’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 3. / 89,32 Read more »

New opera looks at how colonisation changed life for First Nations peopleFirst Nations artists and performers from across the country have joined forces to unpack Australia's history of colonisation in song.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89,32 Read more »

‘People are going crazy’: rugby fever grips New Zealand in lead-up to World Cup finalAnticipation builds across the country before the clash between the All Blacks and South Africa’s Springboks

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 3. / 89,32 Read more »

New bodycam video shows police scrambling to evacuate people from Hawaiian wildfiresMaui police have shown 16 minutes of body camera footage taken the day a wildfire tore through Lahaina town in August.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 3. / 89,32 Read more »