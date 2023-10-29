Growing Calls for Prisoner Swap in Israel

A rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday night. Some hostages’ relatives have said they oppose any prisoner swap that would include members of Hamas.A rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday night. Some hostages’ relatives have said they oppose any prisoner swap that would include members of Hamas.Israel’s government is facing a growing clamour to trade the estimated 229 hostages in Gaza for thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Giora Eiland, a former head of the Israeli National Security Council, and the newspaper Haaretz swelled the chorus of calls to exchange about 5,000 Palestinians – including Hamas militants – for the captives in

On Sunday a delegation asked the president, Isaac Herzog, to keep the hostages top of the political agenda. “We do not feel that the issue is a priority for the state,” said Jackie Levy, three of whose relatives have been abducted. The government had lapsed into petty politics and the president needed to be the “responsible adult”, she added. Relatives planned to release balloons with messages to the captives at a ceremony on Sunday night. headtopics.com

Early on Sunday morning, the prime minister tweeted that security chiefs, including the head of military intelligence and the head of the internal security agency Shin Bet, had believed Hamas was deterred and had no plans to attack. “This was the evaluation that was submitted time and again to the prime minister,” Netanyahu said.

The debacle prompted rebukes even from his allies and fuelled a widespread perception that the prime minister wished to evade accountability for the worst attack in Israel’s history. The government has said the return of hostages is a goal on par with defeating Hamas, but some families fear the military offensive could kill their loved ones through shelling or Hamas reprisals. Hamas said up to 50 hostages had died in bombing last week, without offering verification. headtopics.com

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘ Israel i obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘ Israel i obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘ Israel i obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘ Israel i obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘ Israel i obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas updates live: Israel sends ground forces into Gaza Strip as war escalates Israel has escalated its attacks on the Gaza Strip, sending in group troops and stepping up air attacks. Read more ⮕