Ground invasion? Regional conflict? What could come next in Israel-Hamas war

Less than six months ago, Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant fronted a press conference warning the “era of limited conflicts” was over.
So in this complex situation, what scenarios could play out for Israel, Hamas and the region? We talk to experts.Since Hamas’ October 7 attack, Israel has waged a relentless aerial campaign against the terrorist group and its apparatus embedded in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference with US President Joe Biden, who said he had asked Israel to slow its operation to aid the rescue of hostages.Amid reports of discord between senior members of Israel’s war cabinet and the military, Netanyahu has insisted the ground operation is imminent. headtopics.com
In Israel, director of the Begin-Sadat Centre for Strategic Studies Eitan Shamir said the public expectation of the military wiping out Hamas was now too great to change course.Bruce Riedel is a former official in the Clinton administration, who served as a member of Clinton’s peace process team and was a negotiator at Arab-Israeli summits.
“They can’t figure out, one, how to do it at an acceptable cost to the Israeli Defence Forces…and secondly...they don’t have ‘a day after’ plan. “Nobody does.”In a televised address to the nation on Thursday, Netanyahu said ground forces had pushed into northern Gaza to prepare for a ground invasion, and hinted it could be one of several. headtopics.com
Rodger Shanahan, a former Australian Army officer and Middle East expert, previously told this masthead the objectives of a ground mission would be three-fold: recover as many hostages as possible, punish Hamas for its atrocities, and cripple or destroy its capabilities for several years.for troops on a battleground favouring guerrilla and terrorist groups.