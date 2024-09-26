Greyhound Racing Industry Hits New Low as Regulator Faces Legal Action

Eight years after the Baird government’s unsuccessful attempts to ban greyhound racing, the industry has well and truly gone to the dogs.insisted a ban was the right thing to do, following a special commission of inquiry that revealed widespread euthanizing of greyhounds, but backed down after an industry campaign and a potential Nationals’ revolt.

Any notion the sport had addressed all its problems were blown up this July, when a bombshell report from a former chief vet at Greyhound Racing NSW disclosed barbaric treatment of racing dogs, describing an “unsustainable morass of exploitation and suffering”. While he wasn’t directly criticised in the report, within hours GRNSW chief executive“Mr Macaulay’s decision to resign was an amicable one, and one he felt was best for the industry at this time,” the regulator said in a statement.

