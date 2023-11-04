Gremolata: The Magical Italian Seasoning

A classic Italian seasoning to serve with fatty meat, roast or fried veg, and oily fish (or even a braised leftover fish head)remolata is a magical seasoning that is somehow far more than the sum of its parts: finely chopped parsley, raw garlic and lemon zest (though sometimes other citrus such as lime or grapefruit) are mixed together to create a punchy condiment that’s a true belter of a flavour-bomb
. Sprinkle it liberally over oily fish, grilled meat, vegetables (it’s particularly good on fried or roast veg) and even salads (preferably with a few croutons, too). Try to use only unwaxed organic citrus in your cooking, not least because any extra expense incurred can often be saved by eating the whole ingredient. I always use the zest from citrus fruit, often in place of some of the juice, so stretching its lifespan and getting more for my money. Much the same goes for parsley stalks, which can usually be eaten alongside the leaves, so long as they’re finely chopped or blended, or upcycled into gremolata (thin mint stalks, coriander stalks and other soft herb stalks also work well in this lemon, garlic and herb combo).I first tried gremolata with my mentor Ben Pig, a chef who was once famous in Bridport, Dorset, because he reared pigs in his back garden. We’d often rhapsodise about food all day long, all while cooking and tasting and inventing flavour
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus | Read more »
Source: abcnews | Read more »
Source: GuardianAus | Read more »
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »