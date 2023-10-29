Gregory Smith survived homelessness, addiction and abuse. Now he has an OAM

Gregory Smith knows a thing or two about the power of labels. At 17, he was diagnosed as sociopathic and spent the next 30 years living up to that description.

"My life has changed so much," he said when Australian Story filmed with him recently in Orange, in Central West NSW.Dr Smith's journey from rough sleeping to the halls of academia was told in unflinching detail in his 2018 memoir, Out of the Forest, and an episode of Australian Story the same year.

Gregory Smith was homeless for much of his adult life, including a stint living in the forest in northern New South Wales.But then a moment of clarity sent him on a dramatic new path. Sitting on a park bench behind Tweed Heads Hospital, he was struck by the realisation that he alone was responsible for his misfortune and vowed never again to touch alcohol or drugs. headtopics.com

Then he received a request for an interview from Regional Lifestyle Magazine, a glossy publication based in Central West NSW. The publisher had read his book and, as a former teacher, was inspired by the difference education had made to his life.

That call lasted two-and-a-half hours and over the weeks that followed they called or texted each other daily. "By the time I was driving back to Orange, I was thinking, I don't really know how I'm going to have a life without him," Catherine recalls. "It was that simple." headtopics.com

"I was dangerous," he admits today. "All I needed was to be left alone, to revel in my own agony. I've been asked did I suffer from depression or anxiety? I never suffered from it; I revelled in it. It gave me a purpose.""I do have a habit of running headfirst into places where angels fear to tread – that's my signature move – but in saying that, I could also see that Gregory had done the work.

