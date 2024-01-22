Greens warn of inflationary impact of tax cuts

The Greens have warned that stage-three tax cuts will add to inflation by injecting $20.7bn into the economy in their first year while failing to compensate low- and middle-income earners for bracket creep. The party has released new Parliamentary Budget Office estimates that the cuts will cost $323.6bn over a decade as part of a last-ditch push to influence Albanese government deliberations over the future of the cuts, which deliver a $9,000 tax cut to those earning $200,000 or more.





