Greens urge Labor to go harder on vacancy tax

The PBO estimates that adopting a similar policy in Victoria could force 10,000 properties to pay the tax, instead of about 1500, but it did acknowledge there was “significant uncertainty” surrounding this figure. Reform could also boost state revenue by $300 million between the 2023-24 and 2026-27 financial years and $1 billion over the next decade, according to the PBO.

The Greens have warned they will not support the government’s tax changes, or any other part of its landmark housing policy, unless Labor introduces tougher rent controls and changes its plan to rebuild Melbourne’s public housing towers.“There’s nothing in it to prevent renters from continuing to face unlimited rent increases.”

When announcing the tax’s expanded scope earlier this month, Pallas said it was designed to change behaviour and free up properties rather than improve the budget’s bottom line. “We would much prefer not to get $1 out of tax that seeks to change behaviour. We’d prefer behaviour to change so that we can get people into homes.”

