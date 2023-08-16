Greens call for inquiry into major supermarkets' power and grocery prices

The Greens want an inquiry to investigate the power of Australia's major supermarkets and their impact on grocery prices. They believe that Coles and Woolworths are overcharging customers and making excessive profits. Food inflation has eased but is still at 4.8% in 2023.





