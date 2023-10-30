Greenbushes, Australia's Largest Lithium Mine, May Reduce Production Due to Weak Demand

Greenbushes, Australia’s largest hard rock lithium mine, may be forced to reduce production because of weak demand, as prices for the key battery metal collapse on lower Chinese electric vehicle sales.

Shares in the nickel, copper and lithium group fell more than 9 per cent, or 95¢, and were trading at $9.70 by Monday afternoon.“It may be necessary to reduce production at Greenbushes during the second half of ,” IGO said in a quarterly market filing., with the highest grade and largest spodumene deposit in the world. While the mine has one of the lowest costs of production, plummeting lithium prices still dent its commercial case.

“The unallocated concentrate volumes will be stockpiled at Greenbushes and be available for future sales,” the company said. The decision to stockpile was driven by Tianqi, which didn’t need its full allocation from the mine to send to its overstocked refineries in China. headtopics.com

The mine, in southwestern Western Australia, may reduce production if market conditions “remain challenged” and the three companies are unable to agree arrangements to stockpile or sell surplus production.

IGO clipped a record quarterly dividend of $578 million from its joint venture in July-September, despite Greenbushes reporting a slide in the price received for its spodumene concentrate from $US5231 in the June quarter to $US3740 a tonne. Spodumene concentrate output was a record 414,000 tonnes, up 5 per cent compared to the prior quarter. headtopics.com

