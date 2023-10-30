Green transition: Race to break China’s lithium stranglehold heats up

ows of multicoloured electric vehicles built by China’s BYD are the star attraction in Singapore’s Suntec City shopping mall.
Emerging technologies such as sodium-ion and solid-state batteries offer some hope of breaking China’s stranglehold on the industry. “China dominates processing of key battery components, so if Japan is going to build a more resilient alternative supply chain, Australia is a logical partner.”China has more than half of the world’s lithium refining capacity, but relies on imports for aboutMost of this comes from Australia, Africa and South American’s lithium triangle comprising Chile, Argentina and Bolivia.
Decades of planning and formidable government backing have allowed Chinese companies to first develop and then grow their processing plants. According to the International Energy Agency, China now processes more than half of the world's lithium.Other Chinese companies have not only established their own mines inside the country, but are on a global spending spree – snapping up mines in Latin America, Africa and Australia.
South-west China’s Sichuan province said this year it wanted to become a “world-class lithium battery production base” within the next five years.Under Xi Jinping’s Made in China 2025 initiative, launched in 2015, electric vehicles and batteries enjoy generous government subsidies and incentives.
"We are getting fit for purpose in Australia at the moment. Things like copper extraction we have done for decades but lithium extraction and rare earths are newer," says Niro Somasekeran, who heads ANZ's resources and energy team for South-East Asia in Singapore."You are going to see new investors in lithium," he says, referring to the wave of interest in critical mineral production in Australia from the likes of Ford, Tesla and Volkswagon.