Green transition: Race to break China’s lithium stranglehold heats up

ows of multicoloured electric vehicles built by China’s BYD are the star attraction in Singapore’s Suntec City shopping mall.

Emerging technologies such as sodium-ion and solid-state batteries offer some hope of breaking China’s stranglehold on the industry. “China dominates processing of key battery components, so if Japan is going to build a more resilient alternative supply chain, Australia is a logical partner.”China has more than half of the world’s lithium refining capacity, but relies on imports for aboutMost of this comes from Australia, Africa and South American’s lithium triangle comprising Chile, Argentina and Bolivia.

Decades of planning and formidable government backing have allowed Chinese companies to first develop and then grow their processing plants. According to the International Energy Agency, China now processes more than half of the world’s lithium.Other Chinese companies have not only established their own mines inside the country, but are on a global spending spree – snapping up mines in Latin America, Africa and Australia. headtopics.com

South-west China’s Sichuan province said this year it wanted to become a “world-class lithium battery production base” within the next five years.Under Xi Jinping’s Made in China 2025 initiative, launched in 2015, electric vehicles and batteries enjoy generous government subsidies and incentives.

“We are getting fit for purpose in Australia at the moment. Things like copper extraction we have done for decades but lithium extraction and rare earths are newer,” says Niro Somasekeran, who heads ANZ’s resources and energy team for South-East Asia in Singapore.“You are going to see new investors in lithium,” he says, referring to the wave of interest in critical mineral production in Australia from the likes of Ford, Tesla and Volkswagon. headtopics.com

Race-by-race preview and tips for Queanbeyan on SundayEverything you need to know to find a winner on cup day. Read more ⮕

Race-by-race preview and tips for Newcastle on MondayEverything you need to know to find a winner in the eight-race meeting Read more ⮕

Albanese China visit: As Beijing beckons, the fight for Albanese’s ear on ChinaAs Anthony Albanese prepares to meet Xi Jinping, two schools of policy in Canberra are competing to steer the PM’s approach. Read more ⮕

Perez and Leclerc Collide in Dramatic F1 RaceRed Bull driver Sergio Perez and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc collide during the race, resulting in Perez's retirement. The incident is ruled as a racing incident with no penalties. Read more ⮕

‘No regrets’: Mike Pence withdraws from US presidential raceFormer United States Vice President Mike Pence has become the first Republican to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election race, as he aimed a parting shot at supporters of Donald Trump. Read more ⮕

Green waves, red cards and a clash for the ages: Springboks triumph over gutsy All BlacksIt felt like it was going to be New Zealand’s night but South Africa’s sheer determination - and a send off for the Kiwi skipper - turned the final into an all-time classic. Read more ⮕