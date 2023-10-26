Green Dot by Madeleine Gray review – a sassy love story with a bleak worldview

Madeleine Gray's debut novel Green Dot reflects critically on issues of disconnection, anxiety and economic instability, and the irreconcilable relationship between success and happiness.Madeleine Gray's debut novel Green Dot reflects critically on issues of disconnection, anxiety and economic instability, and the irreconcilable relationship between success and happiness.
This vantage point, as it turns out, offers less access into the interior lives of others than Hera has hoped, and she turns her attention across the newsroom to Arthur, an older journalist who represents the comfort and stability she perceives as markers of adulthood: “I was intoxicated by the promise of ordinary happiness implied by his cargo shorts, by his chemist-bought sunglasses.
Unlike Bridget, Hera displays a level of ironic self-awareness that gives her a sense of agency. She chooses Arthur, even though his behaviour is cowardly at best. She chooses him because being with him allows Hera to embrace a part of herself she feels unable to embrace alone, "the part that delights in the world". Hera's relationship with Arthur is a stand-in for all the bad choices, the shameful desires, the easy outs.
Hera's snark is fresh and compelling, and her voice carries the novel. She's a quintessential twentysomething whose unfiltered commentary and self-examination is in line with the sardonic self-reflection of the meme generation. She's boldly unafraid of drawing attention, and her brashness is so at odds with her internal anxiety and chronic overthink that it's hard not to relate, or at least deeply empathise, with her.
Hera is desperate for connection but so passive and so committed to her role as the outsider that even her desire to love and be loved is tainted by the jaded way she approaches her relationships with other people. Ultimately, her belief that she doesn't know how to be in her "own body, own mind" is reinforced.