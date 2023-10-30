Grandparents and parents join forces to buy $9.7m Mosman mansion

A Chatswood home sold for $2,725,000 – some $725,000 above its reserve to locals who plan to knock it down.A set of Mosman grandparents have bought a mansion in the suburb with their adult children for $9,697,000.2 Ryan Avenue
The grandparents, who have been living in Mosman for the past five years, helped their adult children into the suburb by joining forces. Seven registered to bid and four made offers on the deceased estate that was available for the first time since the 1950s. There was no price guide.
Ray White Drummoyne selling agent Mario Carbone said the waterfront auction drew a lot of curious long-standing residents in the area. AMP chief economist Dr Shane Oliver said the clearance rate of 70 per cent is likely to be revised down to 66 per cent after a rise in listings in the past few months. headtopics.com
Oliver suspects there was a pool of cashed up buyers, thanks to backing from wealthy parents, were affecting the clearance rates who may have now run out –“That pool may now have run down and as a result, since May, you’re starting to see an increasing portion of results passed in or lower clearance rates.”41 Grandview Parade, Mona ValeBidding opened at $3.4 million and passed its $4 million reserve as four buyers placed $100,000 bids until that point.
“What sparked these buyers to fight so hard for this home was the 1195 square meters of land. It has a very ordinary house on it, but it’s got very nice ocean views and that’s unique here… there are only a few houses like this in the street.”sold for an unexpected $725,000 above its $2 million reserve. headtopics.com
A buyer’s agent opened bidding at $2 million blowing most people out of the race. Only two others placed bids in increments ranging from $50,000 to $10,000. A final $25,000 bid got it over the line, selling for $2,725,000 to a local buyer.