GPs lobbied for $3.5b bulk-billing boost. Now they say they still can’t afford it

“The recent change to the interpretation of payroll tax poses serious risks to the national health reform agenda and the MyMedicare Scheme, particularly in relation to increasing bulk-billing services.”She said extra costs incurred by GPs would inevitably be passed on to patients, increasing gap fees and reducing bulk-billing rates.

“Like the rest of the community, doctors have been hit by sharp increases in the cost of doing business,” she said. “If clinics are currently bulk billing patients, then I expect they will appreciate the added support. Doctors who bulk bill some of their patients, they may expand it,” he said.“But for many practices that have already made changes based on practice viability and concerns about payroll tax, it is harder to see them reversing those decisions and bulk billing more patients without certainty.

“Payroll tax is ultimately a matter for the states to manage, and I urge them to consider the feedback from GPs. It’s encouraging, though, that some states have announced amnesties to support their GPs,” he said.

