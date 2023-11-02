GPs and certain patients to benefit from new bulk bill changes

The government has tripled bulk billing incentives for doctors as many continue to shift away from Medicare. Children under 16, pensioners and concession card holders are set to benefit from free doctor appointments.

“This is a very big income boost for general practices that do bulk bill their patients,” Health Minister Mark Butler said. “The word is incentive – it’s an incentive to general practice and general practice will make their own decisions about whether they take the extra funding.”

BRISBANETIMES: New Medicare Rebates for Carrier Screening to Prevent Genetic ConditionsMedicare rebates for carrier screening have been introduced to help prevent genetic conditions. Parents will now have access to tests for common and serious conditions, as well as genetic testing for mitochondrial disease. This will reduce the need for painful muscle biopsies and help identify the risk of passing on rare conditions.

SKYNEWSAUST: Prime Minister criticizes Coalition members for not understanding their history on MedicarePrime Minister Anthony Albanese has called out some Coalition members who seem to "not understand their history" when it comes to Medicare and their past opposition to it. The Prime Minister's remarks come as the government announces new bulk bill changes for Medicare starting November 1.

SKYNEWSAUST: Tripled Incentive for GPs to Bulk Bill Vulnerable PatientsFrom November 1, GPs will receive triple the incentive from Medicare to bulk bill children, pensioners, and other Commonwealth cardholders. The aim is to encourage GPs to provide more affordable healthcare and alleviate pressure on the healthcare system.

9NEWSAUS: Millions of Australians to Benefit from Increased Bulk Billing IncentiveThe Australian government has tripled the bulk billing incentive for children, pensioners, and concession card holders, making it easier for 11 million patients to see a doctor free of charge. The revised scheme allows GPs to charge significantly more to the government for bulk billing, which should also help relieve pressure on hospitals.

SKYNEWSAUST: Tripling of Bulk Billing Incentive Encourages GPs to Return to PracticeHealth and Aged Care Minister Mark Butler states that the tripling of the bulk billing incentive has prompted many GPs to come back to the practice. The incentive for GPs who bulk bill children, pensioners, and concession cardholders will be tripled, leading to a significant income boost. GPs who had moved away due to the COVID pandemic and rising living costs are now returning.

SMH: ‘Seize this opportunity’: Australians trapped in Gaza told to head to Egypt borderSome of the 88 Australians stranded in the war zone could be on the list of 400 foreign nationals allowed to leave.

