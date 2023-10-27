Govt makes fresh evacuation plea to Australians in Lebanon as threat of wider conflict looms

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong shared DFAT’s updated travel advice for Lebanon - which strictly warns against tourist visits – on social media on Friday afternoon, while urging Australians living in the nation to seek the government’s available consular assistance.
"Do not travel to Lebanon and if you're an Australian in Lebanon you should consider leaving via the first available option. Australians in Lebanon can register with DFAT for information updates and to make it easier for DFAT to make contact in the event assistance is required."
The warning comes as warfare between Israel and Palestinian militant faction Hamas has begun to fuel geopolitical tensions across the region, manifesting through smaller-scale cross border combats. Skirmishes have broken out between Hezbollah fighters and the IDF along the de facto crossing between the two countries, with several rockets, missiles and drones discharged from both ends. headtopics.com
According to Reuters, the Lebanon-Israel border has seen near-daily exchanges of fighting since Hamas attacked on October 7.From Israel’s east, Syria has also launched its own offensive, forcing Israeli forces to counterstrike near the city of Daraa.Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad – all armed groups endorsed by the Iranian government – stand allied in their opposition to Israel and are prepared to wage war on all fronts to crush the Jewish state.
Australia has ramped up its military capabilities in the region in response to these growing tensions, with additional army aircraft and a “significant number” of defence personnel deployed to the region this week. headtopics.com