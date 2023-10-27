Government’s Safeguard Mechanism unfairly targeting rail transport

“It’s 16 times more carbon efficient for anything to go on rail as opposed to road, it’s 14 times safer and it’s 15 per cent cheaper,” Mr Scurrah said.

“The Safeguard Mechanism captures us but it doesn’t capture the trucking industry and it puts an extra impost. “For every container of anything that goes on rail opposed to road instantly, it’s 16 times more carbon efficient and there’s plenty of capacity.

“What we’d really like to see happen is the government incentives for those who are moving goods between capital cities to actually prioritise rail over road for the decarbonisation benefits as well.”

