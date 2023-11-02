Got the blows? Your Melbourne Cup guide to the language of racing

We’ve translated some of the terms you’ll hear plenty of during the carnival, so you’ll know what others are talking about at the races, or at least pretend to know.The starting gate where horses jump from. Inside barriers, numbered lower, are generally considered to be advantageous as they enable a horse to cover the least distance, but it is not uncommon for runners to be favoured by outside barriers as it minimises their chances of being boxed in.

A horse that has tired significantly and finishes a long way from the winner. Nothing to do with pregnancy.A bookmaker may lay a horse by increasing its odds in the belief that runner has no chance of winning. The bookie should be careful not to lay the lay down misère (a certainty to win). Then there are horses that cannot run straight that lay in or lay out depending on which side they stray to.When a horse is being let down, it is being asked for its best effort late in the race.

Also, three-deep. A position in the field where a horse is running three off the fence. Though they are covering extra distance around turns, it can be preferable to being on the rail as they are less likely to be boxed in.The horse wearing the No.1 saddlecloth. Can be called the “toppy” by racing folk and those wanting to sound more knowledgeable. Extra points if you say you’ll back the ‘toppy in the last’.A mode of betting where you have to pick the first three placegetters in exact order.

Tune in to our Derby Day blog from 10am Saturday, including Saturday night’s Cup barrier draw. Then come back and follow our Melbourne Cup blog from 8am Tuesday for all the racing, fashion news and colour from Flemington.

