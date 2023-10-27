Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon sell-off leaves AI bulls unshaken

but traders betting on the potential of artificial intelligence believe the theme could have much longer to run.

The fall came despite Google posting $US64 billion in third quarter sales, $US1 billion more than analysts had forecast. However, a weaker-than-expected performance from its cloud computing segment stoked fears about competitors closing in on the key sector.Microsoft shares also sank on Thursday, despite the software giant’s third quarter revenue topping analysts expectations a day earlier.

"We've owned the stock for eight years and recently trimmed our position because the stock has done well. We remain overweight on the prospect of Microsoft being able to monetise AI." Mr Demasi said the sell-off was likely short-term profit taking, rather than reflective of the potential of the sector to grow further.

Montaka established larger positions in Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft around two years ago, following an evaluation of the cloud computing and AI potential among the large US tech firms. “We were pretty early to this, and we understand what the potential there is for value creation,” he said.

iPhone maker Apple, the largest of the seven, and chip manufacturer Nvidia will round out the US tech giants when they report next month. However, both Mr Demasi and Mr Mallari-D'Auria said the sky-high price of chipmaker had kept them on the sidelines of the stock.

“But its stock price has not reflected the fact that the rules are changing and limiting the markets that can play it.”Further Mr Demasi said the market capitalisation for Nvidia, which is nearing $US1 trillion, doesn’t account for the emergence of chip competition from the likes of Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

