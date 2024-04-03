Google Considers Charging for Premium AI-Powered Search Features

Google is considering charging for new “premium” features powered by generative artificial intelligence, in what would be the biggest ever shake-up of its search business. The proposed revamp to its cash cow search engine would mark the first time the company has put any of its core product behind a paywall, and shows it is still grappling with a technology that threatens its advertising business, almost a year and a half after the debut of ChatGPT.

Bloomberg Google is looking at options including adding certain AI-powered search features to its premium subscription services, which already offer access to itsEngineers are developing the technology needed to deploy the service, but executives have not yet made a final decision on whether or when to launch it, one of the people said. Google’s traditional search engine would remain free of charge, while ads would continue to appear alongside search results even for subscriber

