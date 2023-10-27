Good Weekend Superquiz and Saturday Target Time, October 28

Find words of four letters or more. Every word must include the centre letter and each letter is used once only. Find at least one nine-letter word. No colloquial or foreign words, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural words ending in “s”. Solution list is not exhaustive.Yesterday’s Target:

alike, dark, darkle, demark, dirk, drake, DREAMLIKE, eked, irked, kale, kali, kame, keel, kier, lake, lark, leak, leaked, leaker, leakier, leek, like, liked, liker, make, maker, mark, marked, meek, milk, milked, milker, rake, raked, raki, reek, remake.

Read more:

theage »

Superquiz and Target Time, Friday, October 27Trivia buffs: test your knowledge with today’s interactive superquiz and target. Read more ⮕

Race-by-race preview and tips for Randwick on SaturdayEverything you need to know to find a winner on Spring Champion Stakes day. Read more ⮕

Sydneysiders warned large crowds expected for weekend of eventsThe weekend lineup includes Oktoberfest, two ﻿Paul McCartney concerts, Sculptures by the Sea and Spring Racing at Randwick. Read more ⮕

Why weekend traffic will be insaneSydneysiders have been warned to stay off the roads this weekend as a series of back-to-back events threaten to bring traffic chaos to the city. Read more ⮕

Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekendGrealish to light up the Manchester derby, another record for Salah and Iraola in the last chance saloon? Read more ⮕

Unusual Tasman Sea cloud pattern holds clue to weekend weatherA so-called &x27;speckled&x27; air mass inevitably means only one thing for Australian weather. Read more ⮕