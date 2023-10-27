‘Good on you for having a try’: Albanese quizzed about the Voice in US

Members of the Biden administration have asked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about the reasons for the defeat of the Indigenous Voice, prompting him to outline the challenges facing the proposal from the start.

Albanese said the questions arose during his visit to the United States last week as people sought to understand the campaign against the Voice and the barriers for any constitutional change.Credit:“People are very conscious of the fact that the referendum was taking place and has taken place,” he said of the reaction in the US.

“They’re aware of some of the campaign of misinformation that was out there, and they’re aware of the nature of the proposal for recognition. It is something that was a global issue.” Speaking to this masthead at the end of his four-day visit to Washington, the prime minister said his response to people who asked about the Voice was to tell them of the challenge in getting any change to the Constitution.“That we respect the outcome and that it is difficult to change the Constitution in Australia,” he said of his response. headtopics.com

“That in order to get people to vote Yes for constitutional change, you have to convince people of all the merits, and in order to get people to vote No, you only need to raise doubt.” Albanese said during the referendum campaign that the result could influence the way others internationally see Australia, an argument countered by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton in his rejection of the Voice.“And I have said to people that there are things that have been defeated like payment of just compensation, four-year terms, recognition of local government, in order to try to put it in context — that it is a difficult change.

