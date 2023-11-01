‘God’s sake:’ Branson’s urgent plea to pollies

Sir Richard Branson called on the NSW government to decriminalise drugs and set a date for the drug summit. Picture: Supplied/ UnitingAs of Monday, the territory has reduced maximum penalties for possession of small drug quantities in an effort to divert people away from the courts, and into healthcare and counselling services.
He said it was time for NSW to do the same, following its drug summit, which will likely be in 2024, although no month or date has been announced.“Your work is so important, but more needs to be done, and I can’t wait to hear when NSW has held its long promised drug summit and listen to the evidence about sensible, compassionate and effective drug laws.”
While no month or date has been announced, NSW will likely hold a drug summit in 2024. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ Nikki ShortLast week, prominent crossbencher and Sydney MP Alex Greenwich joined a contingent of peak healthcare bodies and worker unions calling for a drug checking trial ahead of a packed summer festival season.
However, NSW Premier Chris Minns has consistently said the government did not have a mandate to decriminalise drugs, with further reform delayed until the finalisation of the drug summit. Sir Branson’s call to arms comes following several calls for the government to implement a drug checking, or pill testing trial at summer music festivals. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ Martin Ollman
Uniting NSW and ACT’s moderator, the Reverend Mata Havea Hiliau, said there needed to be more “honest, open and ongoing” conversations about alcohol and drugs that focused on “health, safety and wellbeing”.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕