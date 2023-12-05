Global Vaccine Shortage Forces Animal Shelters to Turn Away Cats and Kittens

An unvaccinated rescue kitten in foster care, unable to be admitted to an animal shelter due to a global vaccine shortage. NSW suspends vaccination requirements for shelters and boarding kennels until 31 January, but cats and kittens with uncertain history considered too high risk to accept.

A global shortage of feline vaccines has forced some animal shelters to turn away cats and kittens and led to a suspension of vaccination requirements for holiday boarding facilities in Animal shelters, welfare groups and rescue organisations have turned away cats and kittens, two months into a global feline vaccine shortage. The F3 vaccine protects cats and kittens against feline panleukopenia (cat parvovirus), feline calicivirus and feline herpesvirus (cat flu





