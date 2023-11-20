Global Average Temperature Exceeds 2 Degrees Celsius for the First Time

I have been warning for decades could have catastrophic and irreversible impacts on the planet and its ecosystems, data shared by a prominent climate scientist shows.

For the first time, the global average temperature on Friday last week was more than 2 degrees hotter than levels before industrialisation, according to preliminary data shared on X by Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, based inabove 2 degrees, but it is a symptom of a planet getting steadily hotter and hotter, and moving towards a longer-term situation where climate crisis impacts will be difficult — in some cases impossible — to reverse.A resident of Rocinha carrying water collected from a natural spring during a heat wave in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 17. (Tercio Teixera/AFP/Getty Images) "Our best estimate is that this was the first day when global temperature was more than 2°C above 1850-1900 (or pre-industrial) levels, at 2.06°C," she wrote. Burgess said in her post that global temperatures on Friday averaged





The world has experienced its hottest 12 months on record, and El Niño is set to drive temperatures higher
Between November 2022 and October this year, the average global temperature was more than 1.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and more record highs are on the way.

2023 on track to be the hottest year on record, say scientists
Last month was hottest October since records began, with average global temperature thought to be 1.7C above late-1800s levels

Hottest Year on Record: Earth's Temperature Soars in 2023
Temperatures on Earth in the past 12 months were the hottest ever recorded, with everybody experiencing 'unusual climate-driven heat', an analysis has found.

