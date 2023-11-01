HEAD TOPICS

Glenn Maxwell to miss Cricket World Cup match against England

Glenn Maxwell is under concussion protocols for up to eight days after his second freak accident in the past year.

His latest mishap came during the cup in India when, after playing golf with teammates on Monday, he fell off a cart transporting players to the team bus."He's doing fine. He'll start some light exercises today and we feel as though it will be a reasonably straightforward return to play protocol," McDonald told reporters in Bengaluru.

"It rattled everyone, to be fair, once it came to the conclusion there was a concussion and he was going to miss a game."Unfortunately it has compromised what we are doing as a team." Labuschagne had been tipped to be replaced by Stoinis, if proven fit, for the fixture against England.

His absence also robs captain Pat Cummins of a bowling option, with the off spinner taking four wickets so far in the tournament.

