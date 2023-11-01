Glenn Maxwell to miss Cricket World Cup match against England

His latest mishap came during the cup in India when, after playing golf with teammates on Monday, he fell off a cart transporting players to the team bus."He's doing fine. He'll start some light exercises today and we feel as though it will be a reasonably straightforward return to play protocol," McDonald told reporters in Bengaluru.

"It rattled everyone, to be fair, once it came to the conclusion there was a concussion and he was going to miss a game."Unfortunately it has compromised what we are doing as a team." Labuschagne had been tipped to be replaced by Stoinis, if proven fit, for the fixture against England.

His absence also robs captain Pat Cummins of a bowling option, with the off spinner taking four wickets so far in the tournament.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXSPORTSAUS: Glenn Maxwell to Miss Cricket World Cup Clash with England Due to ConcussionAustralian star Glenn Maxwell will be absent from the upcoming Cricket World Cup match against England after suffering a concussion in a golf cart accident. This is a major setback for the Australian team, as Maxwell has been in excellent form in the tournament, scoring a century and taking wickets in recent matches.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Maxy injured in freak golf cart accidentAustralian star Glenn Maxwell will miss the Cricket World Cup clash with England this weekend after suffering a concussion in a freak golf cart accident.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Maxwell out of England World Cup clash after golf cart accidentStar all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of Australia’s next World Cup clash after losing his grip on a moving golf buggy and suffering a concussion.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

SMH: Maxwell out of England World Cup clash after golf cart accidentStar all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of Australia’s next World Cup clash after losing his grip on a moving golf buggy and suffering a concussion.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Freak golf buggy accident rules Maxwell out of World Cup clash with EnglandAustralian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will miss their World Cup match with England due to concussion after falling off a golf cart this week

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Maxwell out of England World Cup clash after golf cart accidentStar all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of Australia’s next World Cup clash after losing his grip on a moving golf buggy and suffering a concussion.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕