Glenn Maxwell out for Australia’s clash with England at Cricket World Cup after golf injury

Jonny Bairstow The star player of England’s first ‘Bazball’ summer in 2022 saw his red-hot run of form come to a shuddering end when he tripped off a tee box during a round at Pannal Golf Club near Harrogate. He suffered three separate fractures in his left leg, as well as a dislocated ankle and ligament damage. It cost him 10 months on the sidelines and at one stage Bairstow feared for his career.

