Jonny Bairstow The star player of England’s first ‘Bazball’ summer in 2022 saw his red-hot run of form come to a shuddering end when he tripped off a tee box during a round at Pannal Golf Club near Harrogate. He suffered three separate fractures in his left leg, as well as a dislocated ankle and ligament damage. It cost him 10 months on the sidelines and at one stage Bairstow feared for his career.

Australian star Glenn Maxwell will be absent from the upcoming Cricket World Cup match against England after suffering a concussion in a golf cart accident. This is a major setback for the Australian team, as Maxwell has been in excellent form in the tournament, scoring a century and taking wickets in recent matches.

