Girl Watches On as Brother Attacked During Home Invasion

An eleven-year-old girl watched on as a trio of armed assailants burst into the room in which she was sleeping and attacked her brother during a home invasion in Adelaide ’s north. The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after his family home in Eyre was broken into early Thursday morning.

Teen set upon by home invaders as younger siblings watch on. His sister Bitisho Rushingika said the three people broke into the lounge room where she was sleeping, jumped over her and ambushed her brother while she and another five-year-old sibling watched. “They were punching him and stuff,” she said. “I saw them slice his head right above his eyebrow with a machete. It was a very long machete.

Home Invasion Violence Adelaide Australia Police Investigation Youth Crime

