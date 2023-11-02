Giddey lighting it up after recent form slump; Bucks’ new duo still finding their feet

Giddey recorded 13 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists in an excellent first half before a quiet third quarter where he only added one bucket and a rebound. It hasn’t been the best of starts for Giddey personally, even though were 3-1 entering the game against the Pelicans.He’s averaging just 12 ppg, 5rpg and 4.5apg in four outings which is well done on last year’s stats.He has eight points after three quarters, which is a season high.Milwaukee dropped to 2-2 after a heavy defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors on Thursday morning (AEDT).
It was the second poor performance this season from the joint-championship favourites after they were smashed by Atlanta two days ago. Damian Lillard, who was traded to Milwaukee just before the start of the season, scored just 6 and 15 points against the Hawks and Raptors respectively, while Giannis Antetokounmpo was limited to 16 points in Toronto.
It’s very early, so it’s little surprise to see these two superstars yet to mesh fully on the court, however the way in which they’ve lost their two games is a little bit worrying.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕
Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕