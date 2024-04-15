Germany Expected to Recommend Legalising Abortions within 12 Weeks of Pregnancy

Most cases of abortion are illegal in Germany , which report is expected to say is not compatible with international standardsAbortions in Germany should be legalised within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, a government-appointed commission is expected to recommend on Monday., except for specific circumstances including when a woman’s life is in danger, or she is a victim of rape, while the prerequisite for any termination is a consultation with a state-recognised body.
The all-female expert commission on reproductive self-determination and reproductive medicine was set up by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party government after the desire to change the 153-year-old law was anchored in its coalition agreement. The AfD argues for a tightening of the existing law, saying too many abortions now take place. One of its arguments is that Germany would need fewer migrants if the birthrate was higher.
Leaked to some German media last week, the report includes the recommendation that by effectively criminalising any woman who goes ahead with an abortion, the law is untenable.
