Germany Expected to Recommend Legalising Abortions within 12 Weeks of Pregnancy

Most cases of abortion are illegal in Germany , which report is expected to say is not compatible with international standardsAbortions in Germany should be legalised within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, a government-appointed commission is expected to recommend on Monday., except for specific circumstances including when a woman’s life is in danger, or she is a victim of rape, while the prerequisite for any termination is a consultation with a state-recognised body.

The all-female expert commission on reproductive self-determination and reproductive medicine was set up by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party government after the desire to change the 153-year-old law was anchored in its coalition agreement. The AfD argues for a tightening of the existing law, saying too many abortions now take place. One of its arguments is that Germany would need fewer migrants if the birthrate was higher.

Leaked to some German media last week, the report includes the recommendation that by effectively criminalising any woman who goes ahead with an abortion, the law is untenable.

Germany Abortion Legalisation Pregnancy Government-Appointed Commission Specific Circumstances Law Change Outdated Detrimental Women

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

When the right to die becomes the duty to die, who will step in to save those most at risk?Proponents of legalising assisted dying are right to stop and think of the possible unintended consequences

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

I don’t recommend cracking your ribs while overseas, but it did me goodYou never think this will be you, but of course it will be, some day.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Wil Anderson, Nazeem Hussain and Mel Buttle recommend emerging comedians to see at festivals across AustraliaWe asked Australia's most-loved comedians, including Wil Anderson and Mel Buttle, to give us their picks of the comedy festival.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

The surprising breakfast food a paramedic doesn’t recommend for children7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

I don’t recommend cracking your ribs while overseas, but it did me goodYou never think this will be you, but of course it will be, some day.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Sober as I currently am, let’s raise a glass to having a drinkHaving a little drink, a toast, a moment of togetherness, has much to recommend it

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »