Geography Trivia: 10 Surprising Facts

Some geography trivia – flags, capital cities, US states – is bread and butter pub quiz fodder. It’s also not particularly exciting. But there are some geography trivia titbits that will have your friends wowed and reaching for the nearest atlas to check out the truth. Here are 10 pearlers to keep in your armoury.The Panama Canal famously connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, so the logical assumption is that it runs east to west. It doesn’t, however, as Panama is essentially horizontal.

This means the Panama Canal runs northwest to southeast. Extraordinarily, the Atlantic entrance is further west than the Pacific entrance.If measured by the height of the lowest point, the landlocked African country of Lesotho is the highest country in the world. Its lowest point is 1400 metres above sea level. This means it lies higher, in its entirety, than several other countries – including the United Kingdom, Bangladesh and Finlan

