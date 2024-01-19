Genetic Discrimination and Life Insurance Concerns

Michelle Brasier has been told by doctors she has a 97 per cent chance of contracting cancer, but she hasn't undergone a genetic test to determine her level of risk due to concerns about life insurance eligibility. Life insurance companies are accused of genetic discrimination, causing some Australians to skip tests that could detect disease risk. Brasier is faced with the difficult decision of gathering medical information or creating a financial fallback for her loved ones.





abcnews » / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.