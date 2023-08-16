Gender Pay Gap in Australian Women's Sport

Women's sport in Australia is on a fast upward trajectory — but which leagues pay the most and is there any sort of equality?The success of the Matildas at the FIFA World Cup gave Australians a moment to cherish that rivalled the 2000 Olympic Games. That followed the ongoing success of the Australian women's cricket team, who won the T20 World Cup in February. Meanwhile, the success of the Women's Big Bash League has helped pave the way for other women's team sports like the AFLW and the NRLW.

Despite the rise of women's sporting competitions in Australia, it's no secret that the pay our elite women receive generally still lags behind their male counterparts, although there are exceptions.The Matildas and Socceroos now have the same exact payment structure, conditions, and minimum standards. But their joint CBA breaks the mould for other reasons.The same is not true for domestic soccer players with the women lagging far behind the men in the A-Leagues.A full-time professional sporting career is the dream of all elite sportswomen and for some it's becoming a realit





abcnews » / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Women’s World Cup highlights the substantial gender pay gapTrusted and independent source of local, national and world news. In-depth analysis, business, sport, weather and more.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

Victoria to halve gender pay gap in public service – and name most new streets after womenIn gender equality action plan, state government promises to increase women in leadership and encourage men to take parental leave

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australia's gender pay gap decreases to lowest ever level﻿On average, for every $1 men earn women make 87 cents.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Review: Gender pay gap a hot potato in earthy comedySmall-town sexism gets a good roasting in The Appleton Ladies’ Potato Race at Queensland Theatre.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Gender pay gap professor wins Nobel economics prizeHarvard University professor Claudia Goldin is only the third woman to win the economics prize.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Gender pay gap professor wins Nobel economics prizeHarvard University professor Claudia Goldin is only the third woman to win the economics prize.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »