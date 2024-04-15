Girls are much more likely than boys to drop out of competitive sports . It’s little wonder when revealing kits are highlighted on the global stagearis has long been known for its avant garde fashion. Yet the couture scene would be hard-pressed to produce anything as confounding and controversial as the Team USA track and field kits that were unveiled in the City of Lights last week.

Nike defended itself by noting that Team USA athletes not only have a choice between briefs and shorts but a wide variety of other outfit combinations. And reigning Olympic pole vault champion Katie Moonthat the uniforms are sexist. “Whether we feel best in a potato sack or a bathing suit during competitions, we should support the autonomy,” Moon, who is sponsored by Nike, wrote on Instagram.

There have been plenty of inspiring advances in women’s athletics, most notably in soccer where clubs across the globe are. The Olympic platform would have been tremendous for an expansion of Nike’s One Leak Protection line. Instead, we got a bikini bottom. Sigh.

