Gen Zs rely on social media for financial advice, but should be cautious

They’re young and the most stressed about money, but it’s not all doom and gloom for Gen Zs wanting to get savvy with their finances, as long as they don’t put too much trust in social media. A report from the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) late last year revealed 82 per cent of Australians aged 18 to 26 years old feel financially stressed. However, they’re also twice as likely to want to improve their finances when compared to other generations.

Unsplash Social media is their go-to source for financial information (56 per cent compared to 23 per cent of non-Gen Z), with their top sources including YouTube (33 per cent), TikTok (23 per cent), Instagram (19 per cent), Facebook (15 per cent), and X/Twitter (5 per cent). However, advice from social media influencers isn’t all it’s cracked up to b

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2025 MG HS: Facelift scrapped, next-gen RAV4 rival confirmed for Australia7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Australia weather: BoM forecasts heavy rain and storms across south-east AustraliaStorms to sweep through Tasmania and Victoria after Melbourne experiences driest March on record, while Sydney to be drenched on Friday

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Timeshare holidays are back and targeting Millennials and Gen ZBig investment dollars are rolling into the long forgotten holiday model that is now aimed at the generation that puts holidays above homeownership, and experiences over possessions.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Timeshare holidays are back and targeting Millennials and Gen ZBig investment dollars are rolling into the long forgotten holiday model that is now aimed at the generation that puts holidays above homeownership, and experiences over possessions.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Timeshare holidays are back and targeting Millennials and Gen ZBig investment dollars are rolling into the long forgotten holiday model that is now aimed at the generation that puts holidays above homeownership, and experiences over possessions.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Gen Z boss’ trick to get staff in officeKyle Hunt is a CEO and the boss of more than 80 people at just 25, and says he has thrown out the Boomer boss rule book.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »