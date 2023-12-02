Gen Zer Starts Trend of Quitting Vaping Due to Congo Mining Conditions

One Gen Zer has gone viral for starting a trend of quitting vaping after she was “disgusted” to learn one fact about it. The war on vapes has been going on for some time, with young people constantly being warned about the health risks, and yet they’ve been rising in popularity, not sinking. Disposable vapes have also become increasingly popular and in Australia from January there will be a ban on importing single-use vapes.

Getting Generation Z to part with their vapes has felt like a losing battle, but now there’s finally a glimmer of hope. There’s a movement taking over on TikTok encouraging young people to stop vaping to show solidarity with the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo. While Generation Z seems unmoved by the associated health risks or growing environmental concerns, they take social justice very seriously. Creator Kristina, 25, amassed millions of views when she said she was quitting vaping after learning about the child labour and slave like conditions taking place in the Congo mines. She's telling young people to quit vaping





